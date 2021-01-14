CIBC Increases NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s previous close.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

NFI stock opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$33.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.34.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$678.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

