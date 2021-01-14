CIBC Increases SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SNCAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

SNCAF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

