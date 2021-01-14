CIBC Increases Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$92.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$78.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.19.

TSE TIH traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$88.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.86. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.48.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.10 million. Analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at C$18,040,875.45. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.50, for a total value of C$452,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,335. Insiders have sold 18,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,521 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

