Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.53.

CIEN traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,438. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $120,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $40,572.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 132.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 24.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

