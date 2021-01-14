Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Short Interest Update

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the December 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:XEC traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.69. 4,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.