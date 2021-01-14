Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.30

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.30 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $604.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $107,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 498.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 53.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Citi Trends by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

