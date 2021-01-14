Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $325.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNOW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.23.

SNOW stock traded up $8.38 on Wednesday, reaching $304.93. 161,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,147. Snowflake has a one year low of $208.55 and a one year high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

