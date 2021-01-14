Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $450.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $534.92.

Netflix stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $505.59. The company had a trading volume of 83,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $512.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.40. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

