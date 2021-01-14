Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $290.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC opened at $254.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.68. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

