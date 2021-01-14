Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.54.

ROKU opened at $408.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.81. Roku has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $423.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

