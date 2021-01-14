Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.22 and traded as high as $21.12. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 21,382 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on CZNC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,651 shares of company stock worth $64,236 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZNC. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $2,121,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.