City Holding Co. Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

