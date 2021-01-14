City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 615.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 121,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period.

BDJ stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

