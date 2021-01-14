City Holding Co. Has $142,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,084,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $232.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.73.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

