City Holding Co. Sells 250 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,051 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 157.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at $400,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,074.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,929,301 shares of company stock valued at $83,297,074. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $48.73 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $50.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

