City Holding Co. Sells 7,386 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after acquiring an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

