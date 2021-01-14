City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.50

City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.50 and traded as low as $78.00. City of London Group plc (CIN.L) shares last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 39,589 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.50. The firm has a market cap of £65.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.54.

About City of London Group plc (CIN.L) (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

