Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.81

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $18.39. Civeo shares last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 13,923 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Civeo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,835.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Civeo during the second quarter valued at $118,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Civeo by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

About Civeo (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.