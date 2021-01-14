Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

CLSD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $197.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 51,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 579,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,653 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

