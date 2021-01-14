Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Down to $7.10

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.52. Clene shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of -0.01.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Nanomedicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The company has a nanotechnology drug platform for the development of orally administered neurotherapeutic drugs. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

