Clifford Sosin Acquires 37,900 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,223,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get World Acceptance alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Clifford Sosin purchased 5,500 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.28 per share, for a total transaction of $573,540.00.

World Acceptance stock opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $971.43 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $142.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRLD. ValuEngine downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.