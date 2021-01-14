Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 173,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

NYSE:BTT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,099. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

