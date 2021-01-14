Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,127,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,185. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

