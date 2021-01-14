Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 221,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. 989,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,624. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.