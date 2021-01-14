Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 399,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,274,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,941,000 after buying an additional 706,017 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,971,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,079 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.01. 9,845,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,576. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

