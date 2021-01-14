Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,714 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,759,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.12. 931,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,656. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $245.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.20.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

