Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. 384,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $110.65.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

