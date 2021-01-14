Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Investec lowered shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.58.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

