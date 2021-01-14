Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

GLQ opened at $14.78 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 86,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,180.00.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

