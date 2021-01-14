CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Brokerages expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to report sales of $278.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. CMC Materials reported sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $22,085,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.88. The company had a trading volume of 126,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.08. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

