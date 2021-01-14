CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

