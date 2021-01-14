CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

CEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CNOOC in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded up $4.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.71. 541,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CNOOC by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.