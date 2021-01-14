Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,674 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,776 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 34,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 346,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

