Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 81.1% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

