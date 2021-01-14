Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 39.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 33,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.65, for a total transaction of $8,419,957.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock valued at $91,111,065 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $309.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $316.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

