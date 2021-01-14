Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. United Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 166,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $822,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 22,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66. The firm has a market cap of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

