Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,974 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,704 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.39 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

