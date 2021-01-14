Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

