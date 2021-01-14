Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $779.75 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $714.60 and its 200 day moving average is $623.74. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

