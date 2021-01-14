Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.70 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 40.45 ($0.53). 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £183.90 million and a PE ratio of 26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 35.43.

About Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP.L) (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

