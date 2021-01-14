Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.