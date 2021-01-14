CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 434.7% Higher This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 437.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. CoinUs has a market cap of $332,494.08 and $69.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 434.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000207 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 91.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000180 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

