Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 57 years.

Shares of CL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 3,731,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

