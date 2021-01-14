Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Decreased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,644,000 after buying an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,367,000 after acquiring an additional 93,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

