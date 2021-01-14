Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Cut by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after buying an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

