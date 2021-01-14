Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the December 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 60,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,531. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 16.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

