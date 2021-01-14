Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

CMC opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.