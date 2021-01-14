CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.05

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1586096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.86.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

