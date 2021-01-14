Community Bank of Raymore Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,454 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.87. 12,501,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,959. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

