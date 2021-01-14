Community Bank of Raymore Has $2.69 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,515 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 375,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ford Motor by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 96,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.17. 110,509,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,427,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

